Okay. What is ASMR? Well, it stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. It stimulates the brain and gives a tingle like sensation.

ASMR videos have been circling the web. Many individuals are experiencing relaxation from these sounds and or visuals.

Cardi B has partaken in her own video. People have reported it to be sleep-inducing.

Watch @iamcardib debut another of her many talents: one for #ASMR Catch the full oddly satisfying and just odd video here: https://t.co/G4T1Y4GJsp — Diane Solway (@dianesolway1) October 22, 2018

