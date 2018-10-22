Eric Reid, one of the more notable free agents in the NFL until recently joining the Carolina Panthers, nearly administered a fade ahead of his team’s contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. The target of Reid’s rage was Malcolm Jenkins, whom he called a “sell out” regarding the handling of the National Anthem protests.

Deadspin reports:

Jenkins is one of the faces of the Players Coalition, which last November came close to cutting a crappy deal with the NFL that was mostly to get players to stop kneeling or demonstrating during the national anthem. Donald Trump was tweeting too much about it and got racists to circle the wagons, so that scared the league. When Reid found out about the strings attached to this “$100 million” contribution by the NFL, he and Dolphins safety Michael Thomas left the group because they felt that Jenkins didn’t represent their best interests.

At his locker today, Reid called Jenkins a “sellout,” as well as—in what might be an NFL first for a player talking about another player—a “neo-colonialist.” “His actions speak louder than his words,” the Panthers defensive back said. Even though he wasn’t named a captain for today’s game, he didn’t regret confronting Jenkins at the coin toss, and expressed how he felt about the Eagles DB’s leadership of the coalition.

Pretty safe to say that Eric Reid is about that action, boss. Oh and the Panthers beat the Eagles 21-17 in a come-from-behind victory too. After the game, Jenkins didn’t have much to say about Reid trying to hand out the taper and edge up.

Check out the altercation in the clip below.

Here's the TV replay of the altercation between Eric Reid and Malcolm Jenkins. That look in Reid's eyes says a lot https://t.co/Sy0X8LScZ0 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 21, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Eric Reid Calls Malcolm Jenkins A “Sell Out” & Almost Administered On-Field Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: