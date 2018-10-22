Clemson University students were minding their business at a homecoming party this past weekend when the unthinkable happened. As they were partying, the floor collapsed.

One student says the floor felt like a “trampoline” just before it caved in. Another, Jeremy Tester, told CNN, “You could hear the floor about to go through, kind of, but nobody thought it was going to happen. They just kept going.”

According to the site at least 30 people were injured and taken to local hospitals for broken bones and lacerations. Clemson University President Jim Clements released a statement saying, “The University will continue to do everything it can to help and support our students who were affected by this terrible situation, as well as their families and friends.” Professors were also instructed to be flexible with attendance when considering those students who were involved.

Watch the insane footage up top.

Photo: Getty

Watch: Students Fall As Floor Caves In At Clemson University Homecoming Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: