CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Students Fall As Floor Caves In At Clemson University Homecoming Party

Clemson University students gathered at an apartment complex to party, but the function quickly turned sour.

8 reads
Leave a comment

Clemson University students were minding their business at a homecoming party this past weekend when the unthinkable happened. As they were partying, the floor collapsed.

One student says the floor felt like a “trampoline” just before it caved in. Another, Jeremy Tester, told CNN, “You could hear the floor about to go through, kind of, but nobody thought it was going to happen. They just kept going.”

According to the site at least 30 people were injured and taken to local hospitals for broken bones and lacerations. Clemson University President Jim Clements released a statement saying, “The University will continue to do everything it can to help and support our students who were affected by this terrible situation, as well as their families and friends.” Professors were also instructed to be flexible with attendance when considering those students who were involved.

Watch the insane footage up top.

Photo: Getty

Watch: Students Fall As Floor Caves In At Clemson University Homecoming Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ella Mai
Ella Mai’s Making a ‘Trip’ Back to the…
 7 mins ago
10.22.18
36 items
Old Headass Tweets Have Twitter Debating About Canceling…
 2 hours ago
10.22.18
19 items
Torpedo Head Killer Rae Carruth Goes Free, Twitter…
 2 hours ago
10.22.18
Cassie: “F*ck These Hoes”
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row - Arrivals - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week
‘Goodbye Video’ Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta,…
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
Ryanair Under Fire For Allowing Racist White Man…
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
Meet “Golfcart Gail,” The Annoying White Woman Who…
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
Ashanti Forced To Cancel Show After Selling Just…
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS)
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
Watch: Students Fall As Floor Caves In At…
 4 hours ago
10.22.18
Eric Reid Calls Malcolm Jenkins A “Sell Out”…
 4 hours ago
10.22.18
5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Masterful Debate Dismantling…
 17 hours ago
10.21.18
11 items
Bring It Home! Best Damn Reactions To Andrew…
 18 hours ago
10.21.18
These Women Are Running The First Black-Owned Real…
 19 hours ago
10.21.18
Marshawn Lynch Launches Initiative To Provide The Homeless…
 19 hours ago
10.21.18
Andrew Gillum Won’t Go High If Ron DeSantis…
 21 hours ago
10.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close