Mega Millions Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions estimated grand prize has hit a staggering $1.6 billion. It would be the largest lottery prize in U.S. history and joins five other top 10 drawings in the last three years.

The numbers Friday night were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

With the jackpot currently tied with the record-setting lottery jackpot and bound to grow before the next drawing, it is bound to become the largest prize in U.S. history.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

