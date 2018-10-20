You may not want to call your job on Monday and tell them you quit just yet. No one had a winning ticket for Friday’s $1 billion drawing of Mega Millions. The next draw is Tuesday and the jackpot is now $1.6 billion.

RELATED: A G & A Pimp Wonder What They’d Do If They Won The Mega Millions Jackpot

That officially marks it as the largest lottery drawing ever. Back in 2016, the Powerball rose to $1.59 billion and before that the Mega Millions jackpot had rose to $659 million.

So again, remember all the rules and warning signs if you win. Like, arguing with family members, wild purchases and being super extra when it comes to the money. Good luck!

Mega Millions Is Officially Mega Billions As Jackpot Reaches $1.6 Billion was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: