Tekashi and Bobby Shmurda did a track together, “Stoopid”. He called to tell him that the song hit #25 on Hot 100.

Bobby Shmurda even a had a little message for his fans. Saying he’d be out in 2020.

The two had no bad blood. Despite the rumors revolving around a beef. This phone call disproved those allegations.

