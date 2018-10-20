CLOSE
Husband Catches Cheating Wife Through Google Street View

According to News.com.au, an Australian man caught his wife cheating on Google Street View. He had intended to make an innocent location search but what he found shocked him, to say the least.

He saw a woman with a man being affectionate. He also saw some articles of clothing he recognized. Both the man and woman had blurred out faces. But the physical attributes and clothing on the woman led him to find that it was indeed his wife.

So I guess now Google Maps can now be used to find directions and cheaters.

