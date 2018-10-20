CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Meek Mill and Cardi B Collaboration?!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

There is talk about a collab with Meek Mill and Cardi B is in the works. The beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B added to the fact Meek is Nicki Minaj’s ex makes for quite a speculation. Although this talk used to be just that, talk. Meek Mill has actually confirmed that it is true. A producer even posted the two together chilling on a balcony.

A snippet of the song has been leaked as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

And if that isn’t enough… Cardi B actually commented under this post in response to someone saying “The betrayal” referring to Meek Mill. Cardi said, “it’s called minding your business and makin money”.

There’s obviously something brewing in the studio. Just have to wait on it.

cardi b , meek mill

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards as seen on BET.
Meek Mill and Cardi B Collaboration?!
 25 mins ago
10.20.18
Philly Songwriter Nets $44M In Lawsuit Over Usher…
 2 hours ago
10.20.18
Hobosexual Hottie: Dave East Admits Good Looks Helped…
 2 hours ago
10.20.18
Marcellus Wiley Says New Book Will Uncover Drake…
 3 hours ago
10.20.18
Hypebeast Alert: Balenciaga Sued By Little Trees Air…
 3 hours ago
10.20.18
‘Luke Cage’ Canceled At Netflix
 8 hours ago
10.20.18
12 items
Sour Christmas: Netflix Cancels ‘Luke Cage’, Twitter Reacts
 15 hours ago
10.19.18
Tory Lanez ft. Meek Mill “Drlp Drlp Drip,”…
 15 hours ago
10.19.18
Foot Locker Launches New “HOH Courtside” & “The…
 15 hours ago
10.19.18
Palace Announces Polo Ralph Lauren Collaboration
 15 hours ago
10.19.18
The Wave Of Black Women Candidates Just Got…
 20 hours ago
10.19.18
Tiffany Haddish Talks Career, Dating, Upcoming Rap LP…
 21 hours ago
10.19.18
Digital Star Prince Ea Reevaluates What It Means…
 21 hours ago
10.19.18
From #ApartmentPatty To “Uproar” Moves: This Week’s Biggest…
 22 hours ago
10.19.18
6 photos
Contemporary Street Artist Shepard Fairey Launches New Mobile…
 22 hours ago
10.19.18
Vince Staples Lands Lead Role In Upcoming Indie…
 23 hours ago
10.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close