Meek Mill and Cardi B Collaboration?!

There is talk about a collab with Meek Mill and Cardi B is in the works. The beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B added to the fact Meek is Nicki Minaj’s ex makes for quite a speculation. Although this talk used to be just that, talk. Meek Mill has actually confirmed that it is true. A producer even posted the two together chilling on a balcony.

A snippet of the song has been leaked as well.

And if that isn’t enough… Cardi B actually commented under this post in response to someone saying “The betrayal” referring to Meek Mill. Cardi said, “it’s called minding your business and makin money”.

There’s obviously something brewing in the studio. Just have to wait on it.

