CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tory Lanez ft. Meek Mill “Drlp Drlp Drip,” Don Q ft. Hoodrich Pablo Juan “Pick Up” & More | Daily Visuals 10.19.18

Lil Wayne got everyone bustin' a move and Tory Lanez links up with Meek Mill to flaunt all kinds of pricey diamonds. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment
'All White D'usse Affair'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Since getting out of the bing Meek Mill‘s been making the most of his freedom doing everything from bringing awareness to prison reform to hopping on a few rappers tracks and today he stays on his grizzly.

Continuing to make his post-prison guest appearance rounds, Meek hops on Tory Lanez’s “Drlp Drlp Drip” the two take part in a fashion show where they steal the spotlight with all kinds of ice on their physical degrees.

Speaking of which, Don Q and Hoodrich Pablo Juan’s ice game is up to par with some of your favorite rappers as their diamonds dance in the strip club while the talent twerks like it’s a sport in their clip to “Pick Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 1TakeJay, Flip Dinero featuring Jay Critch and more.

TORY LANES FT. MEEK MILL – “DRLP DRLP DRIP”

1TAKEJAY – “ARCO”

DON Q FT. HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “PICK UP”

FLIPP DINERO FT. JAY CRITCH – “WANNA BALL”

TONY STACKS – “HARDTIMES”

Tory Lanez ft. Meek Mill “Drlp Drlp Drip,” Don Q ft. Hoodrich Pablo Juan “Pick Up” & More | Daily Visuals 10.19.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
Sour Christmas: Netflix Cancels ‘Luke Cage’, Twitter Reacts
 7 hours ago
10.19.18
Tory Lanez ft. Meek Mill “Drlp Drlp Drip,”…
 7 hours ago
10.19.18
Foot Locker Launches New “HOH Courtside” & “The…
 7 hours ago
10.19.18
Palace Announces Polo Ralph Lauren Collaboration
 7 hours ago
10.19.18
The Wave Of Black Women Candidates Just Got…
 12 hours ago
10.19.18
Tiffany Haddish Talks Career, Dating, Upcoming Rap LP…
 13 hours ago
10.19.18
Digital Star Prince Ea Reevaluates What It Means…
 13 hours ago
10.19.18
From #ApartmentPatty To “Uproar” Moves: This Week’s Biggest…
 14 hours ago
10.19.18
6 photos
Contemporary Street Artist Shepard Fairey Launches New Mobile…
 14 hours ago
10.19.18
Vince Staples Lands Lead Role In Upcoming Indie…
 15 hours ago
10.19.18
HHW Tech Review: Samsung x AKG’s N700NC Wireless…
 15 hours ago
10.19.18
Travis Scott Drops “Sicko Mode” Visual ft. Drake
 15 hours ago
10.19.18
Did A$AP Ferg Tie The Knot With His…
 15 hours ago
10.19.18
Hundreds Of Fans Crowd Cardi B At Coat…
 16 hours ago
10.19.18
50 Cent Beefs With Omar From ‘The Wire’…
 16 hours ago
10.19.18
AR-Ab and 8 Others Hit With Federal Drug…
 17 hours ago
10.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close