Rihanna Turns Down Super Bowl Halftime Show, Stands With Kaepernick

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Anniversary Event

Source: Caroline McCredie / Getty

Rihanna took a page out her mentor Jay Z’s blueprint and reportedly turned down the Super Bowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick, US Weekly reports.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” US Weekly’s source said. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

Maroon 5 officially signed on as the half time performers and rumor has it, Cardi B might join the group to perform their chart-topping collaboration Girls Like You.

Kaepernick sparked national controversy when he kneeled during the singing of the National Anthem, leaving NFL fans, players and team owners polarized. After receiving flack surrounding news the NFL would reportedly make teams submit conduct rules that could result in a four game suspension, the NFLPA revealed they are constructively working on a resolution to what they called the “anthem issue.”

Jay Z also declined the opportunity and rapped about it on Ape Sh*t. “I said no to the super bowl/ You need me, I don’t need you.” Rihanna has yet to confirm or deny headlines.

RELATED STORIES:

Colin Kaepernick Earns A Prestigious Global Award, As The NFL Snubs Him

After Being The First To Kneel With Kaepernick In Solidarity, NFL Player Erik Reid Remains Unsigned

 

