CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hundreds Of Fans Crowd Cardi B At Coat Giveaway In Brooklyn

The rapper showed some love to her city this week. Check out the photos.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B hands out coast in Brooklyn October 2018

Source: Paul Martinka / Splash News

After hitting up Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk all about her broken vagina, motherhood, and more, Cardi B is ending the week out by giving back to the NYC community. The “I Like It” rapper showed up fashionably late to her own coat giveaway in Brooklyn—the event was supposed to end at 8pm, but Cardi Cardi, hot tamale didn’t arrive until 8:30 due to a photo shoot she forgot about.

According to Page Six, folks yelled “This is not okuuuuur” as they waited but thankfully changed their tune once the rapper arrived.

Cardi B hands out coast in Brooklyn October 2018 - Marlboro Houses

Source: Paul Martinka / Splash News

Cardi B showed up in a tan tracksuit and snapped photos with tons of fans, as she gave out leathers, fur coats, and sneakers to children at the Marlboro Houses community center. She then went across the street to a Boost Mobile store and gave out coats to adults as well.

“[Cardi B] came out and represented what a humble person she is. Even though she rose to the top, she came out to the local community,” one fan said, according to Page Six. “It’s nice that she came and helped the community. I think she’s a positive person,” another said.

Cardi B hands out coast in Brooklyn, NY October 2018 - Marlboro Houses

Source: Paul Martinka / Splash News

Check out a few photos up top…Mama Bardi loves the kids.

Photo: Splash News

Hundreds Of Fans Crowd Cardi B At Coat Giveaway In Brooklyn was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tiffany Haddish Talks Career, Dating, Upcoming Rap LP…
 5 hours ago
10.19.18
Digital Star Prince Ea Reevaluates What It Means…
 5 hours ago
10.19.18
From #ApartmentPatty To “Uproar” Moves: This Week’s Biggest…
 5 hours ago
10.19.18
6 photos
Contemporary Street Artist Shepard Fairey Launches New Mobile…
 5 hours ago
10.19.18
Vince Staples Lands Lead Role In Upcoming Indie…
 6 hours ago
10.19.18
HHW Tech Review: Samsung x AKG’s N700NC Wireless…
 7 hours ago
10.19.18
Travis Scott Drops “Sicko Mode” Visual ft. Drake
 7 hours ago
10.19.18
Did A$AP Ferg Tie The Knot With His…
 7 hours ago
10.19.18
Hundreds Of Fans Crowd Cardi B At Coat…
 7 hours ago
10.19.18
50 Cent Beefs With Omar From ‘The Wire’…
 7 hours ago
10.19.18
AR-Ab and 8 Others Hit With Federal Drug…
 8 hours ago
10.19.18
J Prince On Pusha T: “We Can Smash…
 10 hours ago
10.19.18
Republicans Are Using Every Racist Stereotype Imaginable For…
 10 hours ago
10.19.18
Philly Rapper & Certified Goon AR-Ab, 8 Others…
 11 hours ago
10.19.18
Rockstar Games Drops ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Launch…
 11 hours ago
10.19.18
Uncuffed: 9 Anti-Cuffing SZN Songs To Blast This…
 11 hours ago
10.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close