Hundreds Of Fans Crowd Cardi B At Coat Giveaway In Brooklyn

After hitting up Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk all about her broken vagina, motherhood, and more, Cardi B is ending the week out by giving back to the NYC community. The “I Like It” rapper showed up fashionably late to her own coat giveaway in Brooklyn—the event was supposed to end at 8pm, but Cardi Cardi, hot tamale didn’t arrive until 8:30 due to a photo shoot she forgot about.

According to Page Six, folks yelled “This is not okuuuuur” as they waited but thankfully changed their tune once the rapper arrived.

Cardi B showed up in a tan tracksuit and snapped photos with tons of fans, as she gave out leathers, fur coats, and sneakers to children at the Marlboro Houses community center. She then went across the street to a Boost Mobile store and gave out coats to adults as well.

“[Cardi B] came out and represented what a humble person she is. Even though she rose to the top, she came out to the local community,” one fan said, according to Page Six. “It’s nice that she came and helped the community. I think she’s a positive person,” another said.

