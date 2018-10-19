Travis Scott Drops “Sicko Mode” Visual ft. Drake

Travis Scott drops the video for “Sicko Mode,” one of the standout tracks, featuring Drake, from his Astroworld album.

Houston is the backdrop for the 6 God and LaFlame to kick their verses over the Chahayed, Tay Keith, Hit-Boy, OZ, Cubeatz amd Mike Dean instrumentals. The visuals are straight up stunning in the Dave Meyers and Travis Scott-directed visual.

We still with they finessed that first instrumental, though.

Watch the video for “SICKO MODE” below.

