Botham Jean’s Mother On The Trump Administration: ‘Some People Just Don’t Care About Lives’

Botham Jean‘s death has caused national outrage and his family is fighting for justice. While they have heard from activists and political leaders in Dallas, top government officials have been completely silent.

According to The Star Telegram, Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, said, “What we would like to see is great attention to this case by top government officials in the United States. We have heard nothing from Washington, D.C., and it really gives a feeling that some people just don’t care about lives.”

She continued, “I think it is a case that is international in nature. That warrants the response from the highest authority of the United States. We saw vigils in London, in Australia, in Saint Croix. The entire nation of Saint Lucia is behind us.”

Lee Merritt, one of the family attorneys, said, “The lack of interest by the Department of Justice, the lack of interest by the president of the United States, who speaks on athletes and porn stars and everything else, but here we have this international incident that prime ministers in other countries have spoken out on … [Trump’s] lack of interest for this very important incident is really evident and it’s deeply troubling.” Benjamin Crump, another attorney who is representing the family, stated, “The silence from Washington speaks volumes. Not even a letter of condolence.” Jean, 26, was fatally shot by officer Amber Guyger, 30, on September 6. She allegedly thought his apartment was hers. However, there are still many unanswered questions. The silence from the Trump administration is disgusting. If Jean, who was an immigrant, had shot and killed Guyger in her own home, 45 would be using it as a talking point in his racist speeches.

