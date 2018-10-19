Sounds About White! Caucasian Shoots Police Officer And Isn’t Even Charged

How incredible that a white man can shoot a police officer and isn’t even charged with a crime? This isn’t fake news, it actually happened in Owensboro, Kentucky.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

On October 10, at around 6 a.m., David Turley, 63, thought Officer Zachary Morris was a “suspicious person,” according to 14 News. The officer was actually responding to a call of chasing a suspicious person and was running after the suspect.

Turley said, “I heard some commotion over there by the fence. I saw someone standing there with a flashlight on the ground, so I walked over to see what was going on. As I got closer, POW POW! And when he did, I had my weapon by my side and I just pulled up and fired and I started toward the ground to take cover.”

Turley claims he was shot at twice, saying, “Once they shot two times at my face, I had no choice. I was in fear of my life, and I returned fire.” Luckily, Morris was wearing a bulletproof vest, but he was hit in his abdomen. We’re told Morris fired his weapon during the incident, but it didn’t strike anyone. The officer is currently recovering from surgery.

Turley said, “I got five grandkids in this house. I’d lay my life down for every one of them.”

14 News EXCLUSIVE: we spoke with the shooter involved in the officer involved shooting today. He says it was a misunderstanding, he thought the officer was a suspicious person. Hear his side of the story and everything else about the shooting with our team coverage tonight pic.twitter.com/x6oSpGZuXV — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) October 10, 2018

The key part to Turley’s story is that he “walked over” when he heard commotion. Why wouldn’t he walk away and call the police instead of trying to be the police?

It’s amazing how some white people are so quick to call the police on Black people, but can’t call the police when they actually should. Also, we can all assume what would have happen if Turley was Black and shot an officer — he certainly would have been charged with a crime.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Sounds About White! Caucasian Shoots Police Officer And Isn’t Even Charged was originally published on newsone.com