Arkansas Congressman Blasts Racist Ad Claiming White Democrats Will Lynch Black Folks Again

Rep. French Hill has condemned the ads, which also mocks Black women, and they have been aired on two Black radio stations in the state.

Rep. French Hill is dealing with a public relations disaster as he attempts to win re-election to his U.S. Congress seat. A political ad that has been running in the state mocks Black women and threatens that white Democrats will begin lynching Black people again.

As reported by NBC News, the radio spot, paid for by the Black Americans for the President’s Agenda PAC, features the voices of women speaking in a mocking tone over U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s recent committee hearings and the accusations that Democrats ran a smear campaign.

“Honey I always told my son, don’t be messing around with that,” a woman is heard saying in regards to white women. “If you get caught, she will cry rape.”

The women in the ad urge they’re voting for Hill and Republicans running for election to protect Black men from white Democrats.

Hill released a statement condemning the ads.

“I condemn this outrageous ad in the strongest terms,” Hill said. “There’s no place in Arkansas for this nonsense.”

Hills’s opponent, Clarke Tucker, is wisely seizing on the moment and has gone on the offensive.

Arkansas Congressman Blasts Racist Ad Claiming White Democrats Will Lynch Black Folks Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
