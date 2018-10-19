CLOSE
Unemployed NBA Guard Nick Young Tweets At Lakers, Promptly Deletes It

Swaggy P with the not so subtly job application.

John Elliott - Front Row - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

Opening night didn’t go as planned for LeBron James’ Lakers since the team took an L to the Portland Trailblazers yesterday (Oct. 18). The currently unemployed Nick Young seems to think he can help—at least per a tweet he sent and then deleted.

Last night, Swaggy P tweeted “I’m right here,” which many perceived as his way of letting the Lakers know he was available, if needed. The free agent promptly deleted the tweet, but this is the Internets—nothing is ever forgotten.

Hey shooter’s shoot. Last season, Nick Young won a championship with the Golden State Warriors—after spending the previous four years with the Lakers—but he didn’t land a spot on this season’s squad.

Life comes at you fast.

Photo: Getty

Unemployed NBA Guard Nick Young Tweets At Lakers, Promptly Deletes It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

