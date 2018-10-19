Unemployed NBA Guard Nick Young Tweets At Lakers, Promptly Deletes It

Opening night didn’t go as planned for LeBron James’ Lakers since the team took an L to the Portland Trailblazers yesterday (Oct. 18). The currently unemployed Nick Young seems to think he can help—at least per a tweet he sent and then deleted.

It seems Nick Young, who is currently a free agent, feels he can help the Lakers' poor shooting. He tweeted and deleted this.. pic.twitter.com/aykSV1FrBZ — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 19, 2018

Last night, Swaggy P tweeted “I’m right here,” which many perceived as his way of letting the Lakers know he was available, if needed. The free agent promptly deleted the tweet, but this is the Internets—nothing is ever forgotten.

Hey shooter’s shoot. Last season, Nick Young won a championship with the Golden State Warriors—after spending the previous four years with the Lakers—but he didn’t land a spot on this season’s squad.

Life comes at you fast.

Look n the sky — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) October 19, 2018

