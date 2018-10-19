Rockstar Games Drops ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Launch Trailer, Confirms Xbox One & PS4 Download Sizes

We are literally just days away from the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, and today we are getting one last final look at the highly anticipated game as well as just how much space it will take up on your consoles.

That’s right cowboys and cowgirls it’s almost time to saddle up and traverse what’s left of the Wild, Wild West that Rockstar Games created for the highly anticipated sequel. In the launch trailer, we see the games main protagonist Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang doing what they do best which is rob, steal and fight while avoiding federal agents and bounty hunters. We also get a glimpse of Arthur taking on some of the local wildlife as well in the 1:00 clip.

If you need a brief summary here is the official synopsis via Rockstar Games:

“America, 1899. The end of the Wild West era has begun. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

Sounds like a lit showdown is coming. Now if you’re wondering exactly how much space you will need to have on your console to install the game its a pretty sizable amount. Physical copies of the Red Dead Redemption 2 will require 99GB on PlayStation 4 and 107GB space on Xbox One. Digital copies will need an additional 50GB of space after the 99GB installation on PS4 and 107GB again on Xbox One.

So you still have some time to beat those games on you currently have installed that you know you won’t be playing once you complete them. In the meantime, you can check out the launch trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 below.

