Philly Rapper & Certified Goon AR-Ab, 8 Others Indicted On Fed Drug Charges

Philadelphia rapper and certified goon AR-Ab and eight others were indicted on federal drug charges on Thursday (Oct. 18). Most might remember AR-Ab got a mention in Drake’s infamous “Back To Back” diss track aimed at Meek Mill with the Dream Chasers star also involved in some past funk with Ab.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain issued a statement announcing AR-Ab, real name Abdul Ibrahim West, and his co-conspirators, one of whom has been linked to Ab’s Original Black Hustlaz rap collective.

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania:

The following individuals, all of Philadelphia, have been charged:

Abdul West, a/k/a “Assault Rifle Ab,” “AR-Ab,” “El Patron,” “the Goon,”

Jamaal Blanding, a/k/a “Bionickhaz,” “Khaz,” “Deangelo Smith,”

Jameel Hickson, a/k/a “Meliano,” “OG,”

Richard Chase Hoover, a/k/a “Boog,”

Dontez Stewart, a/k/a “Taz,”

Amir Boyer, a/k/a “Mulla,”

Daryl Baker, a/k/a “Shotti,”

Hans Gadson, a/k/a “NoBrakes Bras,” and

Dennis Harmon.

The superseding indictment charges a conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of heroin. The superseding indictment also includes individual charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, crack, and heroin; distribution of methamphetamine; and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The press statment goes on to add that AR-Ab was the ringleader of the drug gang. The feds were on the tail of the group since March of 2017 until June of this year, monitoring a flow of drugs from California and the spread of the operation across North Philadelphia.

If convicted, AR-Ab and the others are looking at major jail time.

