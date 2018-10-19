CLOSE
J Prince On Pusha T: “We Can Smash Him Anytime We Choose To”

The OG already said the beef between Pusha and Drake is done and if this doesn't hammer the point home, nothing will.

If anyone is still doubting how official J Prince is in the streets, please believe there’s a reason he has strong hood respect. In a recent interview, the Texas OG referred to Pusha T as an ant that can be squashed and, as he’s done before, said the beef with the Virginia rapper and his mentee Drake is very much done.

TMZ exclusively reports:

The Rap-A-Lot Records CEO told us Pusha’s nothing more than an ant, and he issued a warning for the rapper. Some might hear that warning as more of a threat, but he says Pusha’s got nothing to worry about, but only because he’s not on Drake’s level.

Despite the fact both Drake and Pusha have been dredging up … J Prince assured us it’s over and done.

What has heads going is Pusha’s recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast in where he spilled more of the tea behind how he got information on Drake’s son and essentially stoking the fires again. But, to be fair, Drake also mentioned the beef in a recent appearance on LeBron James’ HBO series The Shop.

While Meek Mill and Drizzy squashed their beef, this rift might be a little tougher to repair if it even happens at all.

J Prince On Pusha T: “We Can Smash Him Anytime We Choose To” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

