Who Created “The Woah” Dance, Dallas Or Houston?

Dallas and Houston know it’s something about the rest of the country bopping off of what we do. From slang to culture, the state pretty much has a say in what dictates the culture. Now Texas is split on another matter – “The Woah” dance.

First, let’s breakdown “The Woah”.

“The Woah” has a history that is equally shared by Houston and Dallas, depending on who you ask. Young Dejo has said The Dejo predates “The Woah,” even though the dances are similar. Dallas dancer  10K Cash also has claim to it as he’s been spotted hitting the dance alongside Lil Uzi Vert and more. How big has it gotten? Drake’s hit it on tour, you’ve probably hit it in your office. Basically, learn the new dance before you get called old for hitting the backpack dance.

Now, as far as who created the dance? That’s up for debate. Point is, Texas put the world onto something and that — is what need be said.

