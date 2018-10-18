CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Columbia Teams With Kickz For 80th Anniversary Of Bugaboo Jacket [Photos]

A black Jansport book bag makes the cipher complete.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Bugaboo Interchange Jacket

Source: KICKZ / COLUMBIA / KICKZ / COLUMBIA

90’s fashion continues to drive the culture. Columbia will celebrate their 80th anniversary with a retro drop.

As reported by High Snobiety, Kickz is also turning 25 this year and has partnered with the sportswear company for a special capsule collection. Included is a remix of their iconic Bugaboo Interchange jacket. Originally made as snowboarding apparel, this piece became synonymous with the 90’s as it was the go to outerwear item for high school and college students alike.

Bugaboo Interchange Jacket

Source: KICKZ / COLUMBIA / KICKZ / COLUMBIA

Luckily this reinterpretation stays true to the original’s technical design. It still features the interchangeable three-in-one layering system which includes a breathable waterproof nylon shell and the polyester fleece liner. In terms of anniversary branding “80th” is found on the upper sleeve of the shell. Additionally a limited-edition version will also bear Columbia founder Gert Boyle’s signature on the collar tag.

Bugaboo Interchange Jacket

Source: KICKZ / COLUMBIA / KICKZ / COLUMBIA

The 80th anniversary Bugaboo Interchange jacket will be available exclusively at Kickz locations in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. You can enter to win the limited-edition version here.

Photo: Kickz / Columbia

 

Columbia Teams With Kickz For 80th Anniversary Of Bugaboo Jacket [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What Are those?: Big Baller Brand Reveals Lonzo…
 3 hours ago
10.18.18
Cardi B Opens Up About Child Birth Breaking…
 3 hours ago
10.18.18
8 Things We Learned From Jonah Hill on…
 4 hours ago
10.18.18
Victor Cruz Sounds Like He’s ThisClose To Putting…
 4 hours ago
10.18.18
Columbia Teams With Kickz For 80th Anniversary Of…
 5 hours ago
10.18.18
You OK Sis? Tommie Lee Arrested Twice In…
 6 hours ago
10.18.18
7 Things We Learned About Ella Mai on…
 6 hours ago
10.18.18
Queen Latifah Expecting A Child With Rumored Girlfriend…
 7 hours ago
10.18.18
Snatch That Wig! Racist Sunken Place Stories About…
 9 hours ago
10.18.18
Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist…
 10 hours ago
10.18.18
Beard Or No Beard: Do You Prefer These…
 11 hours ago
10.18.18
Floyd Mayweather Wants The Smoke With Conor McGregor…
 11 hours ago
10.18.18
Lena Waithe Creating New Series On Sneaker Culture
 11 hours ago
10.18.18
Rémy Martin Cognac Links With Don C For…
 12 hours ago
10.18.18
T.I.’s Assault Charge Against Top Flight Security Dropped
 12 hours ago
10.18.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Lands A Promising New Signee
 20 hours ago
10.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close