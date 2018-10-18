CLOSE
Victor Cruz Sounds Like He’s ThisClose To Putting A Ring On Karrueche Tran’s Finger

In a recent interview, Cruz couldn't stop gushing about his actress bae.

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz can’t get enough of each other. So, at this point, we’re all just waiting for the famed athlete to pop the big question.

In a new interview, the former New York Giants wide receiver hinted that they might be getting engaged sooner than we think. He didn’t actually say anything about putting a ring on it but he was super mushy while talking about his girl and we all know what that means.

“She’s very much the one for me,” he told US Weekly, according to Page Six. Adding, “I love her very much. We’re still growing and learning things about each other as we’re going along.”

Back in May, Tran talked about how “refreshing” it is to date a genuinely kind guy. “He’s so sweet, like a really nice guy, he’s genuinely kind and it’s so refreshing to be with such a kind, great guy,” she said during the Bacardi Rum Room launch in NYC.  We’d bet money Cruz is going to pop the question soon…so stay tuned for their official announcement.

