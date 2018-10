For more than a decade Johan Hill’s been one of the culture’s favorite Hollywood stars and though he’s taken on more serious roles as of late we’ll always remember his quirky characters in Knocked Up, Super Bad and This is The End.

8 Things We Learned From Jonah Hill on The Breakfast Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: