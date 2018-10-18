CLOSE
Cardi B Opens Up About Child Birth Breaking Her Vagina & What She Would Do As Mayor Of NYC

The rapper got candid about her journey into motherhood.

After cursing TMZ out on her social media, Cardi B hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk all about the paparazzi, motherhood, and what she didn’t know about childbirth. The “Get Up 10” rapper claims her daughter, Kulture Kiari, “broke” her little lady parts.

She told Kimmel that she loves being a mom: “It’s the best,” she said. “It’s like ‘oh my gosh I should have had you when I was a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life, I love you.’” Unfortunately, no one told her what it was going to take to welcome her mini-me into this world. Speaking on giving birth, Cardi confessed “It was totally hard, it broke my vagina…nobody told me they were going to stitch my vagina. People just be like, ‘oh, you know, when you give birth, it’s gonna hurt’ but nobody tells you.”

Still, Cardi reveals she definitely wants to have a few more kids with her husband Offset. Watch her talk about that, what she would do as Mayor of NYC, and more in the accompanying clips.

