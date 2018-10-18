CLOSE
Breaking News
‘Love & Hip Hop’ star arrested… for 2nd time in less than 48 hours

Tommie Lee

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Oh you tripping tripping huh?!!

Dammit Tommie!

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Tommie Lee was arrested for the second time in less than 48 hours Wednesday night.

Channel 2’s Matt Johnson has learned Tommie Lee — whose real name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson — was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking and obstruction of an officer.

According to police paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Jefferson was arrested at her home in Smyrna Wendsday around 8 pm.

In a nutshell, she refused to answer the doors for officers and tried to hide in the attic with no success.

Damn Sis….Why?

According to police paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Jefferson was charged with felony aggravated assault, simple battery, first-degree child cruelty and disruption of public schools.

She posted bond Wednesday morning and was released.

However, due to this new incident, she’s being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

She will remain in jail indefinitely.

 

 

 

