“After eleven years of romance,” says Wendy, “Puffy and Cassie are officially broken up.” She went on to explain that she believes Cassie may have “wasted” eleven years of her life, which is an unfair statement to make considering the couple was madly in love.

You know what I say “People break up every day B!”

Watch what she had to say in full below

