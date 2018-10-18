CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T.I.’s Assault Charge Against Top Flight Security Dropped

Wait, dude was sleeping on the job? Bruh...

0 reads
Leave a comment
T.I. mugshot

Source: Henry County Sheriff’s Office / Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Things are looking good in T.I.’s case revolving around what seems like an overzealous security guard at his gated community. The already suspect assault charge against the Atlanta rapper has been dropped. 

Reports TMZ:

You’ll recall, T.I. was arrested back in May after getting into it with the guy at the guard shack in his gated community outside Atlanta. The guard — who was sleeping when the rapper rolled up — demanded to see ID and when T.I. couldn’t produce it the guard wouldn’t let him in.

At one point T.I. said repeatedly, “You’re making it worse for yourself, man … You’re gonna have to deal with me.” Apparently, cops thought that was a criminal threat and arrested him for assault. Well, that dog don’t hunt, so prosecutors have decided to drop the charge.

Nevertheless, Tip is still dealing with 3 counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count of misdemeanor public drunkenness.

By the looks of his mugshot, T.I. knew he would end on the right side of the law.

Photo: Henry County Sheriff’s Office

T.I.’s Assault Charge Against Top Flight Security Dropped was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Floyd Mayweather Wants The Smoke With Conor McGregor…
 2 hours ago
10.18.18
Lena Waithe Creating New Series On Sneaker Culture
 2 hours ago
10.18.18
Rémy Martin Cognac Links With Don C For…
 2 hours ago
10.18.18
T.I.’s Assault Charge Against Top Flight Security Dropped
 3 hours ago
10.18.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Lands A Promising New Signee
 11 hours ago
10.17.18
YoungBoy NBA ft. Kevin Gates & Quando Rondo…
 15 hours ago
10.17.18
4 items
Casanova, Sharaya J, Tobe Nwigwe,& More Rock BET…
 15 hours ago
10.17.18
Keith Ellison’s Political Opponents Are Trying Every Trick…
 16 hours ago
10.17.18
Judge Throws Florida Cops In Jail After They…
 18 hours ago
10.17.18
Stacey Abrams On Steady Grind Rallying Against Voter…
 20 hours ago
10.17.18
Kinky Flacko: A$AP Rocky Gets Candid About His…
 20 hours ago
10.17.18
5 items
Cardi B, YG, A$AP Rocky & More Perform…
 20 hours ago
10.17.18
LMAO: Flaky Weather Has NY’ers Hella Confused &…
 21 hours ago
10.17.18
White Boy Wasted: Chet Haze Blames Drugs For…
 21 hours ago
10.17.18
20 items
Bad Boy Blues: Diddy & Cassie Break Up,…
 22 hours ago
10.17.18
Push Got All The Tea: Twitter Plays CSI…
 22 hours ago
10.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close