Rémy Martin Cognac Links With Don C For Limited Edition Release [Photos]

A luxury approach to sipping slow.

Rémy Martin has been inspired by street wear for their newest branding play. The spirits producer has enlisted the talents of Don C for a sleek interpretation of their bottle packaging.

To launch their Collector’s Series the cognac house has partnered with the Just Don creative. Known for using premium materials on fashion accessories, the Chicago native took the same approach to this design. In the spirit of one his favorite hobbies, the bottle is set in a sneaker box styled package. It features a glossy snake skin detailing on the bundle with basketball lines throughout. Inside is a bottle of Rémy Martin’s 1738 Accord Royal cognac. Also included are shoe laces with “Just Rémy” branding.

In a formal press release Don explained how the collaboration came about. “Rémy Martin has been a cultural icon for me and my community growing up on the southside of Chicago, and I’m honored to partner with a brand that has been such a big part of my history. This project allowed me to effortlessly integrate my passion points and personal style to a collection that is unique to Rémy Martin. Throughout this creative process, our brands consistently remained inspirations to one another and this ‘Just Rémy’ collection is truly a one-of-a-kind showcase for both Rémy Martin and Just Don.”

As per High Snobiety this limited-edition box will be priced at $60 dollars and will first launch in Chicago. It will then be made available at fine wine and spirits retailers throughout the country. Each month Rémy Martin will add another luxury capsule to the Collector’s Series until February 2019.

