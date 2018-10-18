CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Wants The Smoke With Conor McGregor After Khabib

Khabib Nurmagomdov took out McGregor at UFC 229 in a controversial bout that got ugly after the Irishman tapped out.

Floyd Mayweather Jr v Conor McGregor

Source: Stephen McCarthy / Getty

Floyd Mayweather made short work of Conor McGregor in their 2017 boxing match, and is keen to rematching the Irishman once more for the right dough. But first, Money Mayweather has his sights trained on UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who wants to meet the boxer on his turf.

TMZ Sports reports:

“McGregor was talking that sh*t, so it ain’t over,” Floyd told us while shopping in Bev Hills this weekend.

“After me and Khabib lock up, me and McGregor we gonna lock up again.”

As we previously reported, Floyd says he’ll accept Khabib’s challenge and will fight him in the boxing ring sometime in the near future, because it’ll do “crazy numbers.”

Floyd says he expects to make a 9-figure check from the Khabib fight — and a rematch with Conor could be just as successful.

“I’m ready to go out there and get the job done and entertain. ‘Cause me and McGregor Mayweather was real entertaining. I gave people what they wanted to see.”

Floyd also says his fights with UFC stars are helping the sport of MMA — telling TMZ Sports, “I’m helping keep combat sports alive!”

Nurmagomedov is no slouch in the ring but he is more known for his wrestling and ground-and-pound tactics than his hands. Still, he said he outstruck the striker in McGregor and believes he’ll give Mayweather some go.

Who you have in that fight? Sound off in the comments.

Photo: Getty

Floyd Mayweather Wants The Smoke With Conor McGregor After Khabib was originally published on hiphopwired.com

