CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Rumor Alert: Did Diddy And Cassie Break Up?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Diddy and Cassie have long been an item, officially since 2012 and just last week there were rumors that Cassie was pregnant. Sadly, that rumor proved false and now the couple has reportedly called it quits.

According to People, “the decision was amicable and they remain friends.” Neither have made a public statement about the reported breakup.

Although the two have been quiet about their relationship in regards to the press, the two have spoken about being “in love” and how communication worked and was healthy throughout their relationship. As Cassie said in 2013 to Madam Noire, “Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience. The key to maintaining any relationship, be it a romantic relationship or a friendship, is honesty and communication.”

There were rumors of the pair splitting in 2016 but they survived those. Now, according to the source, Cassie is set to focus on her “music and acting career.”

RELATED: Diddy & Cassie Get Back Together After Heated Dispute

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

Continue reading 11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

Rumor Alert: Did Diddy And Cassie Break Up? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Keith Ellison’s Political Opponents Are Trying Every Trick…
 4 hours ago
10.17.18
Judge Throws Florida Cops In Jail After They…
 7 hours ago
10.17.18
Stacey Abrams On Steady Grind Rallying Against Voter…
 8 hours ago
10.17.18
Kinky Flacko: A$AP Rocky Gets Candid About His…
 8 hours ago
10.17.18
5 items
Cardi B, YG, A$AP Rocky & More Perform…
 9 hours ago
10.17.18
LMAO: Flaky Weather Has NY’ers Hella Confused &…
 9 hours ago
10.17.18
White Boy Wasted: Chet Haze Blames Drugs For…
 9 hours ago
10.17.18
20 items
Bad Boy Blues: Diddy & Cassie Break Up,…
 10 hours ago
10.17.18
Push Got All The Tea: Twitter Plays CSI…
 10 hours ago
10.17.18
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 7, 2014
Jay-Z and Beyonce Raise $6 Million for City…
 11 hours ago
10.17.18
Rumor Alert: Did Diddy And Cassie Break Up?
 11 hours ago
10.17.18
Chance The Rapper Endorses Amara Enyia For Chicago…
 11 hours ago
10.17.18
11 items
10 Things We Learned From Pusha T on…
 12 hours ago
10.17.18
10 items
The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James,…
 12 hours ago
10.17.18
Pusha T Says He Found Out About Drake’s…
 12 hours ago
10.17.18
Vibes Curator & Culture Vulture YesJulz Handled Kanye…
 13 hours ago
10.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close