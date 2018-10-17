Diddy and Cassie have long been an item, officially since 2012 and just last week there were rumors that Cassie was pregnant. Sadly, that rumor proved false and now the couple has reportedly called it quits.

According to People, “the decision was amicable and they remain friends.” Neither have made a public statement about the reported breakup.

Although the two have been quiet about their relationship in regards to the press, the two have spoken about being “in love” and how communication worked and was healthy throughout their relationship. As Cassie said in 2013 to Madam Noire, “Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience. The key to maintaining any relationship, be it a romantic relationship or a friendship, is honesty and communication.”

There were rumors of the pair splitting in 2016 but they survived those. Now, according to the source, Cassie is set to focus on her “music and acting career.”

Rumor Alert: Did Diddy And Cassie Break Up? was originally published on theboxhouston.com