CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Georgia Police Department Sparks More Outrage After Cop Drags Black Boy On Video

A Cobb County police officer grabbed a 12-year-old kid rapper in an Atlanta mall.

1 reads
Leave a comment

A Georgia police department has come under criticism again this week after a viral video showed a controversial incident involving one of its officers.

RELATED: ‘We Only Kill Black People:’ Georgia Cop Fired

Cobb County police may fire the officer being investigated after he grabbed a 12-year-old African-American boy by the arm and dragged him in an Atlanta mall earlier this month. The incident, which led to the boy facing a felony charge, comes after the beleaguered department faced scrutiny because of other controversial encounters.

The October 6 event involved an officer, who was unidentified, stopping Corey J, a local kid rapper who goes by the name Lil C-Note, at the city’s Cumberland Mall. The cop grabbed Corey J by his arm, ordered him to stop and told him that he was “about to go to jail.”

“The fact that he snatched me & was trying to drag me around like I’m some criminal that’s stealing, robbing or killing or sum is crazy,” Corey J. said about the encounter on Instagram. “But tha worst part is he trying to charging me with a #felony putting my hands on a #PoliceOfficer he say I tried to brake his fingers, he say I cussed him & he say I pushed him!”

The boy’s aunt tried to de-escalate the situation by telling the officer that her nephew did nothing wrong and calling Corey’s father. The situation, however, grew more tense, with the aunt and officer exchanging words. The video ends with a mall security officer holding the boy.

As to why the officer stopped Corey in the first place, police charged that he had violated a previously issued criminal trespass order for selling CDs at the mall on Oct. 6. They defended the officer, who they believe was in his “legal rights to detain” the pre-teen, Police Chief Mike Register told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and said at a press conference on Tuesday (Oct. 16.)

Though the cop has been called out for his actions, Corey J has been charged with criminal trespass, felony and misdemeanor obstruction. The incident speaks to the criminalization of Black children who are often caught in the school-to-prison pipeline.

The Cobb County Police Department— also involved in a recent “Babysitting While Black” incident in which a white woman called the cops on a Black babysitter watching two white children —sparked outrage previously when an officer told a woman that they “only shoot Black people” during a traffic stop last August. Calls for police reform will likely grow after these incidents.

SEE ALSO:

Cops Called On Black Man Doing Something White Soccer Moms Do Freely

Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was A Morehouse Man

ABC's Coverage of The 2016 ESPYS

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

10 photos Launch gallery

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

Continue reading The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players’ Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The 2018-2019 NBA season has officially begun with the first game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as well as another between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday (Oct. 16). Fans are surely excited about the games but may also be looking forward to seeing what players like LeBron James will do with their activism. RELATED: LeBron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life League players have spoken out in recent years about several issues: police brutality, Trump's travel ban, Colin Kaepernick's battle with the NFL and more. If history is any indication, players will likely raise their voices again for the culture this NBA season. Perhaps James will rock sneakers with empowering messages like the kicks he wore with the word "Equality" last December. James, joined by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade, could also send another powerful message at the 2019 ESPY Awards next July as they did at this year's show. "It’s not about being a role model, it’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism,” James said at the ESPY awards in July. “I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT, but to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence…” Here is a look back on some of James and other NBA players' big moments of activism.

Georgia Police Department Sparks More Outrage After Cop Drags Black Boy On Video was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Keith Ellison’s Political Opponents Are Trying Every Trick…
 3 hours ago
10.17.18
Judge Throws Florida Cops In Jail After They…
 5 hours ago
10.17.18
Stacey Abrams On Steady Grind Rallying Against Voter…
 7 hours ago
10.17.18
Kinky Flacko: A$AP Rocky Gets Candid About His…
 7 hours ago
10.17.18
5 items
Cardi B, YG, A$AP Rocky & More Perform…
 7 hours ago
10.17.18
LMAO: Flaky Weather Has NY’ers Hella Confused &…
 8 hours ago
10.17.18
White Boy Wasted: Chet Haze Blames Drugs For…
 8 hours ago
10.17.18
20 items
Bad Boy Blues: Diddy & Cassie Break Up,…
 9 hours ago
10.17.18
Push Got All The Tea: Twitter Plays CSI…
 9 hours ago
10.17.18
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 7, 2014
Jay-Z and Beyonce Raise $6 Million for City…
 9 hours ago
10.17.18
Chance The Rapper Endorses Amara Enyia For Chicago…
 10 hours ago
10.17.18
11 items
10 Things We Learned From Pusha T on…
 10 hours ago
10.17.18
10 items
The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James,…
 10 hours ago
10.17.18
Pusha T Says He Found Out About Drake’s…
 11 hours ago
10.17.18
Vibes Curator & Culture Vulture YesJulz Handled Kanye…
 11 hours ago
10.17.18
Here’s The Real Reason Why A Black Female…
 11 hours ago
10.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close