Is Cardi B Is A Better Performer (And Twerker) Than Nicki Minaj?

BET Hip Hop Awards 2018

Source: John Parra / Getty

We’ve been here before. Same concentrated stare, same pose. It’s Nicki Minaj’s go-to move and when she crouched down to attempt the same twerk at at the BET Awards, fans shrieked at her awkward performance.

Last night we watched Cardi B command the BET Hip-Hop Awards stage with charisma, rhymes and a persona that comes to life when the cameras start rolling. Where Nicki has had time to improve her stage presence, she’s barely shown any growth. Cardi had a baby, took time off for motherhood and came back in her bag (as the kids say).

Prior to hitting the stage at the Hip-Hop awards, Cardi made her televised return to the stage at the American Music Awards with a critically-acclaimed performance that solidified her position as heir to the throne.

Stacking up their last two performances, Cardi has continued to improve while Nicki rests comfortably on her laurels. 

Cardi instantly trended following her triumphant performance at the American Music Awards.

Cardi’s AMA spectacular came after Nicki’s disappointing BET Awards performance.

After watching both rapper’s performances, who is the better performer and twerker?

Is Cardi B Is A Better Performer (And Twerker) Than Nicki Minaj? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

