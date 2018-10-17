CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Vibes Curator & Culture Vulture YesJulz Handled Kanye West Uganda Trip Meetings

Already knee deep in the struggle pool, Yeezy figures he may as well go full tilt by aligning with the Snapchat queen.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Diddy Live At E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

YesJulz, a curator of “vibes” and other talents that cannot be officially verified, was responsible for helping Kanye West arrange his epic Wyoming listening party for his ye album. Already knee-deep in the struggle, Yeezy enlisted the culture vulture, excuse us, social media maven to facilitate meetings between him and Ugandan officials for charity efforts.

Page Six reports:

A publicist for someone called YesJulz tells us that West admired the way she organized his infamous Wyoming album release party — so he figured he’d get her to “facilitate” his tour of a troubled East African country.

According to the flak, YesJulz’s duties have included organizing a trip to Uganda’s Masulita orphanage.

We’re told that while most of her work involves DJing, managing a rapper and organizing parties, YesJulz has also traveled to Haiti and Bali to help build shelters for the disadvantaged.

So far on the trip, West has suggested to the country’s president that he should make the country “like Jurassic Park,” and he and wife Kim Kardashian have gifted orphans with Yeezy sneakers.

Yeah.

Anyway, the outlet adds that West will most likely extend his trip inside the African nation and intends to build more of the high-tech domes for music purposes.

Photo: Getty

Vibes Curator & Culture Vulture YesJulz Handled Kanye West Uganda Trip Meetings was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Throws Florida Cops In Jail After They…
 2 hours ago
10.17.18
Kinky Flacko: A$AP Rocky Gets Candid About His…
 4 hours ago
10.17.18
5 items
Cardi B, YG, A$AP Rocky & More Perform…
 4 hours ago
10.17.18
LMAO: Flaky Weather Has NY’ers Hella Confused &…
 5 hours ago
10.17.18
White Boy Wasted: Chet Haze Blames Drugs For…
 5 hours ago
10.17.18
20 items
Bad Boy Blues: Diddy & Cassie Break Up,…
 6 hours ago
10.17.18
Push Got All The Tea: Twitter Plays CSI…
 6 hours ago
10.17.18
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 7, 2014
Jay-Z and Beyonce Raise $6 Million for City…
 6 hours ago
10.17.18
Chance The Rapper Endorses Amara Enyia For Chicago…
 6 hours ago
10.17.18
11 items
10 Things We Learned From Pusha T on…
 7 hours ago
10.17.18
10 items
The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James,…
 7 hours ago
10.17.18
Pusha T Says He Found Out About Drake’s…
 8 hours ago
10.17.18
Vibes Curator & Culture Vulture YesJulz Handled Kanye…
 8 hours ago
10.17.18
Here’s The Real Reason Why A Black Female…
 8 hours ago
10.17.18
Black Poetry Day: 5 Dope Poets You Should…
 9 hours ago
10.17.18
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Raise $6 Million For City…
 10 hours ago
10.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close