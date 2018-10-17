CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chance The Rapper Endorses Amara Enyia For Chicago Mayor

Enyia, who currently directs the Austin Chamber of Commerce in Illinois, is considered by some experts to be a long shot candidate.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Chance The Rapper Holds News Conference At Chicago City Hall

Source: Joshua Lott / Getty

Chance The Rapper has thrown his customary “3” hat into the political sphere in times past and now the hometown hero is putting his support behind a mayoral candidate in Chicago‘s stacked race. Chano endorses current Austin Chamber of Commerce director Amara Enyia for the mayor’s seat.

Earlier this week, Chance appeared with Enyia at a press conference, putting his star power to positive use but Enyia will have to contend with over a dozen other candidates, some of whom have deep ties to Chicago’s political scene. In a report from WLS, Chance hopes that his endorsement will bring people out at the polls in support of Enyia.

From local outlet WLS:

“I would like to say, very narcissistically, if I back you, you have a chance, absolutely,” Chance said. “I want to work with somebody that’s about change…the one person, in my research, of this wide open race that’s views align with me would obviously be candidate Amara Enyia.”

Chance said too many people don’t vote for who they think they should, but instead who they think could win.

“Chance and I, as evidenced by his work, and my work in the city of Chicago, have a shared vision for this city,” Enyia said. “Today’s announcement is just the beginning. This is not your typical flash of the pan endorsement. Today represents a commitment.”

The election doesn’t take place until Feb. 2019, and the filing deadline for candidates to get onto the ballot is on Nov. 26 of this year.

Photo: Getty

Chance The Rapper Endorses Amara Enyia For Chicago Mayor was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Throws Florida Cops In Jail After They…
 2 hours ago
10.17.18
Kinky Flacko: A$AP Rocky Gets Candid About His…
 4 hours ago
10.17.18
5 items
Cardi B, YG, A$AP Rocky & More Perform…
 4 hours ago
10.17.18
LMAO: Flaky Weather Has NY’ers Hella Confused &…
 5 hours ago
10.17.18
White Boy Wasted: Chet Haze Blames Drugs For…
 5 hours ago
10.17.18
20 items
Bad Boy Blues: Diddy & Cassie Break Up,…
 6 hours ago
10.17.18
Push Got All The Tea: Twitter Plays CSI…
 6 hours ago
10.17.18
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 7, 2014
Jay-Z and Beyonce Raise $6 Million for City…
 6 hours ago
10.17.18
Chance The Rapper Endorses Amara Enyia For Chicago…
 6 hours ago
10.17.18
11 items
10 Things We Learned From Pusha T on…
 7 hours ago
10.17.18
10 items
The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James,…
 7 hours ago
10.17.18
Pusha T Says He Found Out About Drake’s…
 8 hours ago
10.17.18
Vibes Curator & Culture Vulture YesJulz Handled Kanye…
 8 hours ago
10.17.18
Here’s The Real Reason Why A Black Female…
 8 hours ago
10.17.18
Black Poetry Day: 5 Dope Poets You Should…
 9 hours ago
10.17.18
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Raise $6 Million For City…
 10 hours ago
10.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close