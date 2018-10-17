CLOSE
White Boy Wasted: Chet Haze Blames Drugs For N-Word Use

We expected this.

BET Series 'Tales' Screening - Los Angeles

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Chet Haze has seen the error of his ways. The son of Tom Hanks is saying drug abuse led him to use Hip-Hop’s favorite racial slur.

As Page Six reports the 28-year-old was the guest on Van Lathan’s “Red Pill” Podcast most recent episode. Naturally. his blatant use of the N-Word throughout his music and social media in 2015 became a topic. When asked he pointed his fingers to a sorry mix of seeking acceptance and problems with cocaine.

“Number one, I was on a lot of drugs.  I wanted to be, like, down, you know what I mean? I just felt like I wasn’t enough” he explained. Born Chester Hanks the former wannabe MC now recognizes he went about the wrong way with his previous musical aspirations. “Low-key, like subconsciously, looking back on it now I realize I was trolling,” he said. “I thought, like, crazy antics and just wilding the f—k out and doing some crazy s—t was going to like spark my career.”

While he did not directly offer a formal apology for his cultural appropriation he went on to admit that he played himself. “I did the ultimate lame thing,” he confessed. “I did the ultimate cornball thing. And that s—t wasn’t cool.”

Luckily Haze has left rapping behind him. He has since followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued acting, landing roles in Empire and Shameless. Footage of his struggle bars below.

Photo: WENN.com

White Boy Wasted: Chet Haze Blames Drugs For N-Word Use was originally published on hiphopwired.com

