Kinky Flacko: A$AP Rocky Gets Candid About His First Orgy

Rocky made an unexpected confession.

Source: Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

In a recent interview Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky surprised the good folks at Esquire when he admitted to getting freaky as a young teen. Pretty Flacko told the publication, he had his first orgy at 13 years old. We repeat: first.

“My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade,” he explained. “Thirteen years old. Yeah, I was at Booker T. Washington in New York City. My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway. Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes.”

It seems 45 minutes was more than enough time for the fashion god to stumble upon his first group sex situation. “The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and 10 guys, and we all just took turns,” he confessed.

In less scandalous parts of the interview, he also talked about not f*cking up his money, fashion, and having a $100,000 bed. Click here to get into their chat.

Photo: Getty

