CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Wanted For Atlanta Fade Delivery

Actor Gabriel "G-Rod" Rodriguez caught the business end of the fists from MGK's crew after calling the rapper a "p*ssy" regarding the Eminem beef.

0 reads
Leave a comment
GQ Men of the Year Awards, Los Angeles

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Machine Gun Kelly and his crew will have to move carefully if they’re ever in Atlanta or its surrounding areas anytime soon. The rapper’s crew has warrants out for their arrest in connection to a vicious fade they handed actor Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez, who caught the business end of some fists after calling MGK a p*ussy.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the case tell TMZ … Atlanta PD has ID’d at least 3 individuals involved in the brutal beatdown of actor Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez, and they’ve each been charged with misdemeanor battery.

We’re told at least 2 of the crew members live outside the state, and Atlanta PD won’t spend resources to extradite the suspects … because they’re only charged with misdemeanors.

As far as MGK’s fate goes … our law enforcement sources say he will NOT be charged with any crime, because the investigation determined G-Rod triggered the fight. G-Rod has not been charged yet.

Rodriguez initially told the outlet that he went at MGK because as a father himself, he thought the Cleveland star’s mentioning of Slim Shady’s then-teen daughter was tasteless thus the insult.

No word yet if Rodriguez will be seeking cash but that should be expected given the level of footage out there.

Photo: WENN

Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Wanted For Atlanta Fade Delivery was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Raise $6 Million For City…
 2 hours ago
10.17.18
J. Prince Says He Would Talk To Donald…
 2 hours ago
10.17.18
Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Wanted For Atlanta Fade…
 3 hours ago
10.17.18
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne’s Speech at the BET
 10 hours ago
10.16.18
2018 BET Hip Hop Awards: Cyphers, Performances And…
 11 hours ago
10.16.18
T.I. ft. Young Thug & Swizz Beatz “The…
 13 hours ago
10.16.18
Wendy Williams Combats Drug Addiction With Her Very…
 17 hours ago
10.16.18
Joe Budden Claims He Did Not Run Away…
 17 hours ago
10.16.18
Palm’s Tiny New Device Aims To Help You…
 17 hours ago
10.16.18
12 photos
Asahd Khaled’s 2nd Birthday Party Was Every Kid’s…
 18 hours ago
10.16.18
Fire Me: 8 Pop Culture Figures Who Would…
 18 hours ago
10.16.18
Here’s Who We Would Cast In An All…
 18 hours ago
10.16.18
Easy Fix: Sony Addresses Messaging Bug, Says It…
 19 hours ago
10.16.18
32 items
Cheeto Colored Man Calls Porn Star He Cheated…
 20 hours ago
10.16.18
LightSkinKeisha Talks Record Deal with L.A Reid, Social…
 20 hours ago
10.16.18
Turkey To Name Street In Front Of U.S.…
 20 hours ago
10.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close