Machine Gun Kelly and his crew will have to move carefully if they’re ever in Atlanta or its surrounding areas anytime soon. The rapper’s crew has warrants out for their arrest in connection to a vicious fade they handed actor Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez, who caught the business end of some fists after calling MGK a p*ussy.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the case tell TMZ … Atlanta PD has ID’d at least 3 individuals involved in the brutal beatdown of actor Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez, and they’ve each been charged with misdemeanor battery.

We’re told at least 2 of the crew members live outside the state, and Atlanta PD won’t spend resources to extradite the suspects … because they’re only charged with misdemeanors.

As far as MGK’s fate goes … our law enforcement sources say he will NOT be charged with any crime, because the investigation determined G-Rod triggered the fight. G-Rod has not been charged yet.

Rodriguez initially told the outlet that he went at MGK because as a father himself, he thought the Cleveland star’s mentioning of Slim Shady’s then-teen daughter was tasteless thus the insult.

No word yet if Rodriguez will be seeking cash but that should be expected given the level of footage out there.

—

Photo: WENN

Machine Gun Kelly’s Goons Wanted For Atlanta Fade Delivery was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: