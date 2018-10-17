CLOSE
J. Prince Says He Would Talk To Donald Trump If Invited To The White House

Cheeto would never invite the OG, though.

2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince says he would accept a theoretical invite to talk with Donald Trump at the White House. It’s a safe bet the certified triple OG wouldn’t go on tangential rants and act a fool while yucking it up for the camera like the MAGA rapper.

Reports TMZ:

J Prince was on Van Lathan’s ‘Red Pill Podcast’ talking about his new book, ‘The Art & Science of Respect,’ when he said he’d accept an invitation to the White House … promising to lobby for the black community if he goes to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The Rap-A-Lot Records CEO has tons of experience with famous rap beefs … so he’s no stranger to reaching across the aisle to try and ease tension and settle differences.

Some critics have said Kanye West brought a circus to the Oval, but J Prince says his visit would be totally different.

If you’re purpose is to advocate for the people, not just be a photo op or distraction to be used by the President, so be it. It’s those who blatantly allow themselves to be a token that gets us, and the Internets, riled up.

Peep J. Prince explain his own personal rationale below.

J. Prince Says He Would Talk To Donald Trump If Invited To The White House was originally published on hiphopwired.com

