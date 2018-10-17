Jay-Z & Beyoncé have lent their talents once again for good cause. Last week the power couple helped secure a sizable monetary donation towards cancer treatment.

On October 11, industry veteran Jonathan Platt was recognized for his many years of work in music publishing. Naturally the honors attracted the who’s who in entertainment. In the house were the likes of Dr. Dre, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Rowland, Timbaland, Rita Ora, Quincy Jones and more.

Both Jay and Bey were in attendance with Hov presenting Platt with the Spirit Of Life Award and Knowles taking to the stage for an intimate live set. She performed a wide array of her ballads including “Ave Maria” and “Halo”.

The VIP affair partnered with City Of Hope for a philanthropic tie in to the night’s festivities. Founded in 1913 the private, not for profit clinical center specializes in cancer research. Their CEO Robert Stone detailed how they secured The Carters.

“We find partners in the honorees and the honorees help arrange the talent. So Jon Platt is a tremendous partner and compassionate and passionate person who’s joined this fight all in. And Jon’s the one who made the call to Beyonce and Jay-Z, who said yes immediately” he explained. Between donations and ticket purchases the event raised over six million dollars for the program.

Beyoncé took to Instagram to share her gratitude for being able to participate towards such a special moment for their friend and raise awareness for the cause.

You can find out more about City Of Hope here.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Raise $6 Million For City Of Hope was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: