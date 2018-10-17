2018 BET Hip Hop Awards: Cyphers, Performances And More [RECAP]

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on Tuesday night with plenty of surprising moments both from the hometown (Tobe Nwigwe), Dallas (Yella Beezy) and a little controversy (Vic Mensa‘s bar allegedly about XXXTentacion), DeRay Davis hosting and more. Catch the full recap below!

WINNERS

Video of the Year – Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Hot Ticker Performer – Drake

Album of the Year – The Carters, Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year – Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year – Kendrick Lamar

MVP of the Year – Cardi B

Producer of the Year – Pharrell

Best Collab, Duo Or Group – The Carters, “Apesh*t”

Single of the Year – The Carters, “Apesh*t”

Best New Hip Hop Artist – XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape – BlocBoy JB, Simi

Best Feature Verse – Cardi B, “Motorsport”

Impact Track – Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

DJ of the Year – DJ Khaled

Made-You-Look Award – Cardi B

Hustler of the Year – Cardi B

Lil Pump x Gucci Mane, “Gucci Gang”

Lil Baby x Gunna, “Yes Indeed / Yosemite / Drip Harder”

Cardi B x Pardison Fontaine, “Get Up 10 / Backin’ It Up”

Mac Miller Tribute

Lil Wayne “I Am Hip Hop” Award

Cypher No. 1 – YBN Cordae, Tobe Nwigwe, DUCKWRTH, BlocBoy JB

Cypher No. 2 – Sharaya, Chika, Neelam Hakeem, Bri Steves with Erykah Badu

Cypher No. 3 – Flawless Real Talk, Casanova, Shawn Smith, Phora, Reason

Cypher No. 4 – Vic Mensa, Taylor Bennett, G Herbo, Nick Grant

