Lil Wayne’s Speech at the BET

Lil Wayne accepted his award for hip hop at the BET Music Awards. He received praise and claps following the announcement.

Admist the glory he shared a personal anecdote about a man, Uncle Bob. He proceeded to reveal how this man saved his life when he was younger. The EMT didn’t believe that he could be saved that there was no hope. But this man refused to give up on him and had him brought to the hospital anyways.

He still is in contact with Uncle Bob. In fact Lil Wayne wanted to be of help to him so he asked what he could do for him. And this man with two amputated legs just asked for a job. Inspirational.

