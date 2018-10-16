CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wendy Williams Combats Drug Addiction With Her Very Own Billboard In Times Square

Wendy Williams wants to lend a hand to those suffering from addiction.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Wendy Williams wants to give back and she’s doing it in her own way. After dealing with drug addiction for a decade of her life, she plans to help other addicts get back on track—with the help of her very own billboard in Times Square.

Page Six reports Williams’ new philanthropic campaign Be Here was launched through her Hunter Foundation and “will serve to combat drug and substance abuse.” The famed talk show host previously told the site that she aims to “bring light” to the fact that “addiction doesn’t have to be your demise.”

In Wendy’s own words: “I lost a little over 10 years of my life regarding substance abuse, but I’m now going into Season 10 [of The Wendy Williams Show]. I’m married, I have a great career and a flourishing business…it’s not that you fall down, it’s how you rise. And if you rise, then you reach back. This is a reach back.”

As for her billboard, Page Six says it “features a split video of a promotion for the Wendy Show and Williams’ Hunter Foundation. Beneath the logo for her charitable foundation is a message encouraging people to donate to help fight addiction.” It will reportedly be up for three months. Click here to see it for yourself.

Photo: Getty

Wendy Williams Combats Drug Addiction With Her Very Own Billboard In Times Square was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams Combats Drug Addiction With Her Very…
 3 hours ago
10.16.18
Joe Budden Claims He Did Not Run Away…
 3 hours ago
10.16.18
Palm’s Tiny New Device Aims To Help You…
 3 hours ago
10.16.18
12 photos
Asahd Khaled’s 2nd Birthday Party Was Every Kid’s…
 3 hours ago
10.16.18
Easy Fix: Sony Addresses Messaging Bug, Says It…
 4 hours ago
10.16.18
32 items
Cheeto Colored Man Calls Porn Star He Cheated…
 5 hours ago
10.16.18
LightSkinKeisha Talks Record Deal with L.A Reid, Social…
 5 hours ago
10.16.18
Turkey To Name Street In Front Of U.S.…
 5 hours ago
10.16.18
Quavo Addresses Alleged Lil Peep Diss on “Big…
 6 hours ago
10.16.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Offset Gifts Cardi B With 6 Figures In…
 7 hours ago
10.16.18
Here’s How Sears Had Unexpected Influence With Black…
 8 hours ago
10.16.18
Lavell Crawford Shares Why Ice Cube Is His…
 9 hours ago
10.16.18
Paul Allen’s Relationship With Black America, Explained
 9 hours ago
10.16.18
Where Is Kierra Coles? Everything We Know About…
 10 hours ago
10.16.18
Y’all Peep? Jennifer Lewis Has Been A Whole…
 11 hours ago
10.16.18
Hack Using PS4’s Messaging System Allegedly Will Brick…
 12 hours ago
10.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close