LightSkinKeisha came through Boom 103.9 to take part in “Fly Chick Friday” with Paris Nicole.
She talks about her infamous catch phrases and social media fame. Keisha tells us “she’s been going viral for a while, and sometimes people in the past just didn’t realize it was her.”
Related: Text-2-Win Daily Dove Care Fly Chick Sweepstakes
She also details the story of how she got her record deal with L.A. Reid, freestyling on IG, and what she prefers more, rapping or singing.
Watch the full interview above, and catch Fly Chick Friday each week with Paris Nicole on Boom 103.9.
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
1. Gunna1 of 14
2. JBan$2turnt2 of 14
3. Reese Laflare3 of 14
4. Lil Baby4 of 14
5. 1PLAYY5 of 14
6. VLDECK6 of 14
7. YFN Kay7 of 14
8. Money Mu8 of 14
9. Guaptarantino9 of 14
10. Marlo10 of 14
11. Playboi Carti11 of 14
12. Hoodrich Pablo Juan12 of 14
13. Omeretta13 of 14
14. J.I.D14 of 14
LightSkinKeisha Talks Record Deal with L.A Reid, Social Media Influence, Catch Phrases and More with Paris Nicole was originally published on boomphilly.com