LightSkinKeisha Talks Record Deal with L.A Reid, Social Media Influence, Catch Phrases and More with Paris Nicole

| 10.16.18
LightSkinKeisha came through Boom 103.9 to take part in “Fly Chick Friday” with Paris Nicole.

She talks about her infamous catch phrases and social media fame. Keisha tells us “she’s been going viral for a while, and sometimes people in the past just didn’t realize it was her.”

She also details the story of how she got her record deal with L.A. Reid, freestyling on IG, and what she prefers more, rapping or singing.

Watch the full interview above, and catch Fly Chick Friday each week with Paris Nicole on Boom 103.9.

 

Friday Mood….

