Lavell Crawford Shares Why Ice Cube Is His Favorite Rapper, If He Could Sleep Walk + More [EXCLUSIVE]

Ah, welcome to another round of Message In A Bottle. We’ve had the Ying Yang Twins answer life’s important question of whether or not you’d choose your elbows or your knees and now this week we’ve got Lavell Crawford in studio answering our ridiculous questions.

If you could sleep walk, what would you do?

If you could go back to one year, what would it be and what would you change?

Name your favorite rapper and recite your favorite bar of theirs.

