Girls in DFW, Enter lilD’s ’12 Days of Christmas’ Contest!

It’s time for lilD’ 2018 ’12 Days of Christmas!’ If you want to be a chef, you’ll create a gourmet meal. If you want to be a model, you’ll star in your first photoshoot. If you want to be a nurse, you’ll care for patients. And each activity is led by a woman who’s already doing it!

Girls ages 11-17 in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, fill out the form here and tell us what you want to be and why we should pick you.

Deadline for submissions is 11/15/18. Submissions must be filled out by the child desiring to be picked.

Sign up here.

