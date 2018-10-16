CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Paul Allen’s Relationship With Black America, Explained

Allen, who passed away from cancer on Monday, has voiced public support for Colin Kaepernick as an NFL team owner.

2 reads
Leave a comment

As the nation mourned the passing of Microsoft co-founder and NFL and NBA franchise owner Paul Allen, family, friends and fans were sharing memories of his life, including his relationships with African-Americans.

Allen, who died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in Seattle on Monday afternoon, was 65 years old. Known for his work to innovate technology and with Vulcan, his network of philanthropic organizations and efforts, the billionaire philanthropist was also the owner of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and NBA’s Portland Trailblazers. Because of the two sports teams, Allen had many interactions with African-American athletes, including Colin Kaepernick, whose case accusing NFL ownership of colluding to keep him from playing has moved forward in court.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And It’s Not With The NFL

Kaepernick visited with the Seahawks in May of last year, many months after he was released from the San Francisco 49ers following his social justice-based kneeling protests in 2016. The Seahawks then reached back out to Kaepernick to schedule another visit this past April at a time when many people of color felt the quarterback was being blackballed from the league.

Many in the nation acknowledged the team’s meeting with Kaep under Allen’s ownership, however, the Seahawks ultimately didn’t sign Kaepernick. After releasing a statement of support for Kaepernick, the team canceled a workout with him in April when Kaepernick didn’t answer their question about his plans to continue his National Anthem kneeling protest.

Headlines also acknowledged that the free agent’s lawyers had also reportedly called on Allen and other team owners for depositions in the collusion case.

Allen gave $100,000 to the GOP last month in order to help Republicans keep their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. His donation drew criticism from activists who pointed out that the NFL doesn’t support Black communities enough even though African-American players make up the league’s majority. Activists had asked the league to start depositing funds into Black-owned banks, as well.

Aside from the sports world, Microsoft co-founder had also been credited with making contributions to some organizations supporting people of color, including Adelante Mujeres, a grassroots organization that works to educate and empower Latina women and their families. He had also pledged to donate $100 million to fight Ebola, a disease that has ravaged the Black populations in West Africa.

Allen also was applauded for investing in cultural institutions in Seattle and revitalizing parts of the city. However, some social media users emphasized that the major developments had opened the door for gentrifying Seattle, a practice known as a factor in driving African Americans out of certain neighborhoods.

Allen never married and had no children.

SEE ALSO:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Complaint Filed Against Her Because Of Kanye West Photo

Lost In The World: Photos Of Kanye West’s Bizarre Trip To Uganda

Royal visit to Reprezent FM

#RoyalBaby! Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Expecting A Baby

9 photos Launch gallery

#RoyalBaby! Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Expecting A Baby

Continue reading #RoyalBaby! Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Expecting A Baby

#RoyalBaby! Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Expecting A Baby

Just five months after getting married, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are having a baby. Kensington Palace said in a statement, "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019." See Also: UK Royal Wears Blackface Brooch, Offers Lame Apology To Meghan Markle See the announcement below from "The Today Show." https://twitter.com/TheTodayShow/status/1051573304505454592 Meghan's mother Doria Ragland reportedly said in a statement that she “is very happy about this lovely news and looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild.” See some of the priceless reactions from Twitter below.

Paul Allen’s Relationship With Black America, Explained was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Offset Gifts Cardi B With 6 Figures In…
 1 hour ago
10.16.18
Lavell Crawford Shares Why Ice Cube Is His…
 3 hours ago
10.16.18
Paul Allen’s Relationship With Black America, Explained
 4 hours ago
10.16.18
Where Is Kierra Coles? Everything We Know About…
 4 hours ago
10.16.18
Hack Using PS4’s Messaging System Allegedly Will Brick…
 6 hours ago
10.16.18
HipHopDX Drops $3 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against 50…
 6 hours ago
10.16.18
Offset Blessed Cardi B With 6 Figures In…
 6 hours ago
10.16.18
Eddie Winslow AKA Darius McCrary Says Ex Lying…
 6 hours ago
10.16.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Scandal Flip…
 14 hours ago
10.15.18
Tom Misch ft. De La Soul “It Runs…
 16 hours ago
10.15.18
5 items
Hypebeast Alert: A SUPREME x The North Face…
 16 hours ago
10.15.18
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas
Chance the Rapper goes undercover
 18 hours ago
10.15.18
Yella Beezy Released From Hospital Following Shooting
 21 hours ago
10.15.18
So Ready: 6 Anticipated R&B Albums We Need…
 22 hours ago
10.15.18
Chance The Rapper Became A Lyft Driver For…
 22 hours ago
10.15.18
10 photos
Fans Hilariously React To Cardi B’s “If I…
 23 hours ago
10.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close