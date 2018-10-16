Cardi B‘s 26th birthday has been one to remember. The Bronx rapper reportedly got bless with six figures worth of blinged out jewelry from her husband, Migos rapper offset.

Reports TMZ:

We’re told the Migos rapper is giving the “I Like It” rapper a necklace, charm bracelet and Kulture’s name emblazoned on a set of earrings. Offset reached out to Pristine Jewelers’ owners Avi and Ofir 2 months ago to plan something special for Cardi’s 26th birthday.

The 3 pieces are 100 carats strong in diamonds. Offset flew out the jewelers to personally hand over the cache to Cardi … who couldn’t contain herself and flaunted the sparkle at parties last weekend.

Cardi also sported the new bling Saturday night when she performed at Drake’s concert. All in all … we’re told Offset dropped over six figures. And, that’s just the tip of the birthday iceberg. Remember … Offset also gave Cardi a Lambo earlier this month.

With devotion like that—Offset also hooked up a surprise birthday party for her at Beauty & Essex in LA—no wonder she floated the idea of getting pregnant again.

Watch Bardi show off her new goods below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Getty

Offset Blessed Cardi B With 6 Figures In Jewelry For Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: