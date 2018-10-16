HipHopDX Drops $3 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against 50 Cent

The legal battle between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and news outlet HipHopDX has apparently come to an end. After Fif blasted the website for falsely reporting about the rapper’s deal with mixed martial arts prompting him to call the site a “fake news” hub, HHDX launched a $3 million defamation lawsuit that was eventually dropped.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Cheri Media — the parent company of HipHopDX.com — dismissed their lawsuit against the “Power” star.

As The Blast first reported, the site accused 50 of tarnishing their reputation by branding them “fake news.” 50 was pissed that HipHopDX did a story saying his deal with Bellator was not real (turns out it was real) and when 50 Cent called them “a bogus news outlet that does not check its facts,” they sued.

Oddly enough, 50 is the one who actually collected a little money from this legal skirmish. He had sued the site for publishing a photo of his without permission. He eventually settled for $20,000.

In other news, 50 Cent is seriously trying to make himself a contender in the mixed martial arts space with Bellator after offering current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to come and fight in the competing league for $2 million.

Photo: WENN

