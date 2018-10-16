CLOSE
Tom Misch ft. De La Soul “It Runs Through Me,” Eric Bellinger “By Now” & More | Daily Visuals 10.15.18

De La Soul gets love overseas and Eric Bellinger pours his heart out to the ocean. Today's Daily Visuals.

2018 Grandoozy Festival - Day 3

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

While this generation of Hip-Hoppers may not care much for the OG’s of the game like De La Soul, it’s good to see some people still appreciate what the 90’s group brings to the table. Even if said people are from across the pond.

Today London-based artist Tom Misch enlisted the talents of De La Soul for his visuals to “It Runs Through Me” where the singer recreates a 70’s styled studio while Posdunos made his appearance on the old school tube. Tube is old school slang for TV, millennials.

Back in the states Eric Bellinger takes his talents to the beach where he sings his heart out about a troubled relationship in his clip to “By Now.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Imasu!, DaniLeigh, and more.

TOM MISCH FT. DE LA SOUL – “IT RUNS THROUGH ME”

ERIC BELLINGER – “BY NOW”

IMASU! – “SPOTLIGHT”

DANILEIGH – “LIL BEBE”

CUBAN DOLL FT. STUNNA GIRL – “SHAKE SUM REMIX”

ESTELLE FT. LUKE JAMES – “SO EASY”

SOLOSAM – “BREEZIN & COOLIN”

TOMMIE FT. BLAC YOUNGSTA – “CHEAT ON ME”

Tom Misch ft. De La Soul “It Runs Through Me,” Eric Bellinger “By Now” & More | Daily Visuals 10.15.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

