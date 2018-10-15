Yella Beezy Released From Hospital Following Shooting

CLOSE
Yella Beezy is out of the hospital following a weekend shooting in Dallas.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose 2017 track “That’s On Me” turned into one of the biggest songs in not just Texas but the country was travelling down Sam Rayburn Parkway when a gunman opened fire and fired 12 shots into his vehicle, hitting him three times.

All across social media, fans as well as collaborators prayed for Yella Beezy’s health as well as continually posted updates on his condition.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Beezy is expected to make a full recovery from the shooting.  Catch Yella Beezy alongside OTB FastlaneJacqueesMegan Thee StallionDaniLeighSevyn StreeterKash Doll and Young Thug at our Love & Trap concert on November 23rd. Tickets are on sale now.

RELATED: Love &amp; Trap Concert Announced feat. Young Thug, Kash Doll, Sevyn Streeter, Yella Beezy, Megan Thee Stallion And More!

photos
